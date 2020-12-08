Pokémon Go adds new XP changes for activities in Go Beyond update

While the Go Beyond update for Pokémon Go was technically already live, players can now officially hit levels beyond Trainer Level 40 and train their Pokémon to surpass the previous level cap.

Outside of pushing the bulk of the Go Beyond content live, Niantic has also reworked a large portion of the XP gain given for completing activities in-game. For example, catching a Pokémon with an Excellent Throw now gives 1,000 XP instead of 100 XP.

These changes apply to everything from simply catching Pokémon to things like using a Berry at a Gym, spinning a PokéStop, and hatching Eggs of varying distances. Even simply unlocking a new Pokédex entry has been boosted from 500 XP to 1,000 XP.

Along with that, several small bonuses have been added or tweaked for the foreseeable future, including a higher chance of encountering a Smeargle after taking a snapshot. Other changes include Nanab Berries more effectively calming wild Pokémon down, The “Make 3 Excellent Throws in a row” task now rewards an encounter with Gible instead of Larvitar, and being able to earn up to three hearts each day from battling with your buddy.

Most of the level up requirements for players who want to push for that new level 50 cap for their trainers and details about the new XL Candy that is used to break the similar level cap for Pokémon, which allows them to become even more powerful.

More changes and details will be added in future updates, but for now, players can continue grinding to reach the new max levels added through the newest changes added to the Go Beyond update.