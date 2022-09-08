Pokémon Go adds new download option to help players save on celluar data, improve gameplay experience

Pokémon Go players will have received a new feature that will save them data when playing the game on the go. Today, Niantic revealed a new “Download All Assets” option that will allow players to download all the assets they’ll need while in Wi-Fi range so the download isn’t necessary while capturing Pokémon.

Of course, you’ll still use some data to play, but it won’t be as much. From users who have taken advantage of this new feature, it seems the download is around 300MB, which is a fair amount of data to save from your phone plan.

The process to take advantage of this new feature is extremely simple.

All players will need to do is venture to the Advanced Settings menu in-game and the Download All Assets feature will be there to take advantage of.

On top of the data benefits of doing this, according to Niantic, it also facilitates smoother gameplay as there is no need to spend time installing assets on the go.

Trainers, we have added a new "Download All Assets" feature. When you tap this in your Advanced Settings, visual and audio elements of Pokémon GO will be downloaded all at once over WiFi. You will save cellular data and can even experience smoother gameplay! — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) September 7, 2022

With September’s community day coming up fans should take full advantage of this new addition while they are out adding Roggenrola to their collection. If you’re interested in checking out more about this upcoming event you can read all of the details here.

While this is great news for Pokémon Go players, the biggest news of the week has come with new footage for upcoming mainline games Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

You can check out all about these new Pokemon reveals here.