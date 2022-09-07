Armarouge, Ceruledge, and Klawf revealed in new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer

The Pokémon Company jammed a whole lot of rebellious spirit into a new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer, showing off a handful of new Pokémon, what look to be Titan Pokémon encounters, and sharing a few story details along the way on this lovely FranCTrode day in the community.

The three Pokémon that were shown off in full are a pair of knights, Armarouge and Ceruledge, along with a wasteland-dwelling crab called Klawf.

Armarouge and Ceruledge share a connection with each other, being version exclusive to Scarlet and Violet respectively—which fits their designs. In addition, they are Fire/Psychic and Fire/Ghost types, with more info to come about how they wield their great power.

Klawf is an all-seeing crab that can rotate its eyes to cover blind spots. This Rock type is known as the Ambush Pokémon and latches onto cliffs to jump down onto unsuspecting prey, though they can’t stay upside down for too long as they get dizzy quickly.

In the Klawf reveal section of the trailer, we also got a glimpse at what seems to be a new version of the Totem/Alpha Pokémon with a Titan Klawf dropping down to challenge the player. No additional information about how this mechanic will play into the wider game has been shared, but it looks like it will be some form of boss encounter method throughout the story much like Totem Pokémon in Sun and Moon.

