Totem Pokémon appear to be coming back as Titans in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

We went from Totem Pokémon to giant Pokémon in raids and landed on Alpha Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, but now it looks like something more akin to Totem Pokémon are returning in Scarlet and Violet.

In the latest trailer for the game, the player character is seen exploring a wasteland of sorts while working to complete the Path of Legends story path along with upperclassman Arven. While defeating a newly revealed Klawf, however, the duo are then ambushed by “The Stony Cliff Titan.”

This Titan is a gigantic version of Klawf that towers over the player and challenges them as if to act as a roadblock in the story. If that is the case, this will act much like how Totem Pokémon acted as a final challenge at the end of each section of the Island Trial in Sun and Moon.

Totem Pokémon held different heights and weights to their original counterparts, only being obtainable via Totem Sticker collection in Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. Their stats remained the same as their normal species, but just the size alone made them feel more intimidating and cinematic when they appeared as a challenge to test players.

It is likely Titan Pokémon will be used in a similar way, appearing infrequently throughout the story as a sort of challenge for players with an additional gimmick to make them more powerful than their standard variants. They might even be obtainable, which would be great considering you can actually have a Pokémon follow you throughout your journey—and seeing a massive Klawf scuttle to keep up as you run throughout the overworld would spawn some great memes.

More information about these Titans and how they will play into the game’s story will likely be revealed in the coming weeks.