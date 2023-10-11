Pokémon fan creates perfect Mimikyu evo concept just in time for Halloween

Not every Pokémon has the world-specific ability to evolve twice, reaching a final evolution after rigorous training. Mimikyu, a dual Ghost and Fairy Type Pokémon does not evolve into any other form, but it does transform from its Disguised Form into its Busted Form when hit with an attack.

Just in time for Halloween, however, one Pokéfan took the liberty of creating an evolved form for Mimikyu, perhaps one of the most mysterious and terrifying Pokémon to exist across all generations. Interestingly, Mimikyu is also one of the shortest Ghost-type Pokémon.

Mimikyu’s evolved form, as imagined by a Pokéfan, resembles the Mind Flayer from the Stranger Things franchise with black spindly legs emerging from beneath the Pikachu disguise. We know Meowth has seen Mimikyu’s true form after it revealed itself and rendered him unconscious for a short period, but we’ve never seen it for ourselves as this happens off-screen.

Now, Mimikyu doesn’t necessarily need an evolved form, considering its base form is already incredibly creative (props to the Pokémon design team) and its backstory and air of mystery is what makes the Pokémon so appealing. Still, Halloween comes with the occasional trick and/or treat, and this is most definitely a treat as Mimikyu has never been given an evolution by The Pokémon Company and supposedly never will.

Maybe Mimikyu’s disguise should also evolve into a Raichu to keep with the theme. Is that too much or not enough?

