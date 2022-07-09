All ghost type Pokemon weaknesses, explained

All around the lands of Pokémon are hundreds of little creatures with different abilities, attributes, and properties that determine how they interact in their own diverse world. Many of these properties and attributes boil down to a Pokémon’s typing. Pokémon can have either one or two types that determine how they engage with other Pokémon and the moves that they use. For trainers to truly be successful in the world of Pokémon and become the Pokémon Champion, they have to understand how these typings influence each and every battle they come across.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Typings are the basis of Pokémon. There are 18 unique types and each has various strengths and weaknesses. One of the types in Pokémon that players are looking to better understand is the Ghost type. Here, we’ll cover everything trainers need to know when it comes to using, training, and battling against Ghost-type Pokémon.

Ghost-type Pokémon

Ghost-type Pokémon are a set of spectral critters that consist of 60 unique Pokémon. Of the total Pokédex, Ghost-type Pokémon make up a solid 6.57 percent, which puts them just ahead of Dragon-type Pokémon on the list of rarest Pokémon types, tied with Fairy Pokémon for the second rarest typing in the game.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Ghost-type weaknesses

Similar to the Dragon-type Pokémon weaknesses, Ghost-type Pokémon are weak to their own typing. Ghost-type moves are super effective against Ghost-type Pokémon. Additionally, Ghost-type Pokémon are also weak to Dark-type moves. These two typings make up the weaknesses of ghost type Pokémon.

Super effective moves means the move deals twice as much damage as they would on another type of Pokémon. Trainers using Ghost-type Pokémon should proceed with caution when facing other Ghost-types, as well as Dark-type Pokémon. In addition to Ghost and Dark Pokémon, moves like Shadow Ball and Dark Pulse are TMs, or technical machines, and can be taught to many different Pokémon. This makes it challenging to predict what move an opposing Pokémon has in their back pocket.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Ghost-type immunities

Uniquely, Ghost is the only type in Pokémon that has two immunities. Ghost-type Pokémon are immune to Normal-type moves, as well as Fighting-type moves. This makes them a strong option against these two typings, as they cannot be damaged by same-type-attack-bonus (STAB) moves from Pokémon. While Ghost-type moves are ineffective against Normal-type Pokémon, as explained in our Normal-type pokemon weaknesses guide, that is not the case against fighting types.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Ghost-type moves

Ghost-type Pokémon do very well against other Ghost types as well as Psychic types. While up against these two types, Ghost-type moves will deal twice as much damage as they normally would against other typings. Additionally, if the Pokémon using the Ghost-type move is a Ghost-type Pokémon, the attack will deal an additional 1.5-times damage that stacks with the STAB bonus.

Many Ghost-type moves are trainable to a variety of Pokémon. This is a blessing and a curse for trainers, as it makes it difficult to know what one is up against while using a Ghost-type Pokémon.

Ghost-types are a strong type to use along one’s journey through the world of Pokémon. While they have their weaknesses, trainers should take advantage of their immunities when they find themselves in a battle.

