The Pokémon Company shows off Regieleki VMAX and Regidrago VSTAR cards from ‘Paradigm Trigger’

Another Friday marks another announcement from The Pokémon Company showing off upcoming additions to the OCG range of cards—and today’s are some of the most exciting.

Revealed today for the next OCG set Paradigm Trigger were 12 cards, including new VSTAR and VMAX cards. These are the first time that Regieleki and Regidrago have received the full art treatment.

Alongside its standard V form, Regieleki will get the VMAX treatment for this set while Regidrago’s V form will come alongside a new VSTAR version. For those fans who have been eagerly awaiting full art versions of these cards after their introductions to the OCG earlier this year, the time is now.

Other cards that were shown off today include Dragonite and its evolutions, a trainer card for Lance, and a V form of Omastar. Alternate art versions of Omistar V, Regieleki V, and Regidrago V were all shown off too. You can check out all of the newly showcased cards via PokeBeach.

These new additions are much more exciting than last week’s announcement which simply revealed that The Swords of Justice would get regular cards in the set. As it shapes up Paradigm Trigger does seem to be quite an exciting addition including a variety of legendary and mythical Pokémon.

Regidrago and Regieleki are two of the Pokémon species highlighted in the packaging for this set. Alongside them is Lugia who was the first legendary Pokémon revealed and has had multiple versions showcased including two unique VSTAR forms. You can check out more about this here.