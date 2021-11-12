Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl pre-download now available

In just over a week, fans will finally be able to play the generation four remakes Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. In preparation, fans can now download the game to their consoles.

The global rollout of this pre-install has now begun, as some regions have gained access and others will get their chance over the next 24 hours.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are set to come out on Friday, Nov. 19. For those who plan on purchasing physical copies of the game, you won’t need to worry about pre-downloading the files, but there will be a hefty day one patch.

For those who have ordered the game digitally, along with the game’s base files, you can also install the patch ready for the game’s launch so that you may waste no time getting into your new adventure in the familiar Sinnoh region. As a promotional gift for these two games, those who pre-order will gain 12 Quick Balls.

You’ve still got plenty of time until the title is unlocked on launch, but if you want to be ready and are purchasing the game digitally, make sure you pre-download when it becomes available in your region.