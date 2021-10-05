All purchase bonuses for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl

Get some bonuses with your copy of the game.

The next Pokémon installment coming for fans will be here in just over a month and while it isn’t completely new, there is plenty of anticipation for these generation four remakes.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be released on Nov. 19. For those eager to get their hands on the game there are plenty of different bundles available with a variety of gifts alongside copies of the game exclusive to specific retailers.

While some bonuses are available only in specific regions, here is a list of the deals you’ll be able to purchase at retailers or online.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl pre-order bonuses

In-Game Bonuses

For those who are looking to pre-order a copy of the game but aren’t picky about what retailer it is, here is what you’ll get in-game for simply securing your copy early.

Every pre-order will secure the in-game egg for the legendary Water-type Pokémon Manaphy. If you pre-order the regular game digitally, you’ll earn 12 Quick Balls. If you pre-order the double pack, including both Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl digitally, you’ll receive the 12 Quick Balls and 200 Pokeballs. This same pack pre-ordered via retail will just receive the 200 Pokeballs.

Amazon

Pre-Order Pokémon™ Brilliant Diamond & Pokémon™ Shining Pearl Double Pack and receive a download code for an exclusive in-game Poké Ball variety set. Offer expires 11/18/2021. Download codes will be emailed starting 11/19/2021.https://t.co/aQ9fMryIBF pic.twitter.com/lL5iQq4emj — Amazon Video Games (@amazongames) October 4, 2021

If you pre-order a copy of the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl double pack via Amazon, you’ll get an array of Pokeballs for use in-game. These include x2 Fast Balls, Level Balls, Moon Balls, Heavy Balls, Love Balls, Friend Balls, and Lure Balls.

Pokecenter

The US/CA Pokémon Center Online has added the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Pokémon Shining Pearl Double Pack, which includes a pre-order bonus of plush starter keychains! https://t.co/U32nIs2d8B pic.twitter.com/tL5FiIJSqj — PokéJungle (@pokejungle) July 21, 2021

Those who pre-order the Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl double pack from Pokecenter will receive a set of three Plush keychains themed after the starter Pokémon from this generation of the game Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup.

Target

The Sinnoh Region awaits! Pre-order your Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Pokémon Shining Pearl Double Pack bundle and receive a free & exclusive journal that features the three partner Pokémon. Only at Target! https://t.co/eCLNlmfZKq pic.twitter.com/ercktK1rJc — Target (@Target) August 20, 2021

The double pack pre-order bonus from Target simply includes a journal book with the three starter Pokémon from Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl on the front.

GameStop

Double the Pokémon fun when you pre-order and purchase the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Double Pack and get a FREE pin set!



Pre-order yours now: https://t.co/MrqiRmaEsI pic.twitter.com/SpZQ870FMN — GameStop (@GameStop) August 24, 2021

If you purchase the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl double pack from GameStop, you’ll get a pair of Pokémon-themed pins starring the legendary Pokémon Dialga and Palkia.

Best Buy

Free Best Buy exclusive keychain with Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Pokémon Shining Pearl Double Pack preorder at Best Buy https://t.co/YmDqtLqQHL #ad pic.twitter.com/bUMR7HDRZl — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 13, 2021

Similar to other pre-orders, the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl double pack at Best Buy includes a set of keychains, this time themed after Chimchar, Turtwig, and Piplup.

Walmart

The countdown is ON! Preorder your Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Pokémon Shining Pearl Double Pack now to score an exclusive pen set featuring the three partner Pokémon. — Walmart (@Walmart) September 8, 2021

If you’re looking for something practical along with your copy of the game, pre-ordering the Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl double pack at Walmart will earn you a set of three pens featuring the game’s starter Pokémon.

Nintendo Store (UK)

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl come to Nintendo Switch on 19th November! Pre-order now on My Nintendo Store and receive a free figurine and pin. Already pre-ordered? Your order will automatically be upgraded!



🛒: https://t.co/RsVjqc34yu pic.twitter.com/ZioVOmYACG — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) August 19, 2021

If you’re in the UK, you’ll have access to one of the more impressive pre-order bonuses available at the Nintendo Store. From here, with copies of the games, you’ll receive a corresponding pin set and a figure.

ShopTo (UK)

Receive a Dialga Figurine + Double-Sided Poster when you pre-order Pokémon Brilliant Diamond*

👉 https://t.co/HSUthhD66p

Receive a Palkia Figurine + Double-Sided Poster when you pre-order Pokémon Shining Pearl*

👉https://t.co/K6fMWilI2F

*Current pre-orders will also get this pic.twitter.com/SgGQz7jXMR — ShopTo (@shoptonet) August 18, 2021

Similar to the Nintendo Store, ShopTo is offering figures along with double-sided posters to those who pre-order the Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl double pack from the UK retailer.