Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl update 1.1.2 now live with fixes for menu storage exploits

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have received their first patch since launch, and version 1.1.2 has fixed some of the biggest issues that are being exploited in the game.

The patch mostly included bug fixes to soft locks that would hinder players’ ability to continue the game. Since launch, these new gen-four remakes have been plagued with glitches, but some have been taken advantage of by exploiters for a range of different reasons.

Some of the most popular exploits were duplication glitches that would allow players to clone one or even multiple Pokémon in a variety of different ways. Right now, it isn’t entirely clear the extent to which cloning methods have been fixed and the ones that work, but some users claim that other means of cloning like using the Pokémon Nursery still work.

Speedrunners have been taking advantage of a menu glitch to record the fastest playthroughs possible of the game with the world record currently standing at 17:17. Update 1.1.2 has seemingly remedied the menu glitch being used, meaning that acquiring a time this fast or even remotely close is currently not possible. Update 1.1.2 also resolved issues “for more pleasant gameplay.”

This latest update also reportedly removed the glitch that would allow players to reach and capture the Mythical Pokémon Shaymin without the event currently being live in the game.

If you’ve yet to update your game to version 1.1.2, you could still potentially take advantage of these exploits, although no online features will be available unless you are updated to the latest version of the game.