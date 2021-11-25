Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl sell 1.39 million units in Japan during launch weekend

This was the second largest launch of the Switch era in Japan.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have been an overwhelming success since its launch, recording impressive sales numbers in multiple countries, including Japan.

The gen-four remakes sold 1,396,000 copies domestically in Japan since its launch last Friday morning, according to Famitsu. This number includes physical sales and physical download code sales, but not digital sales from the eShop.

This number charts as the second most successful launch in Japanese Nintendo Switch history, trailing behind smash hit Animal Crossing: New Horizons, released in March 2020.

These sales numbers place the remakes on par with their original games, which sold 1.586 million units in just four days when they launched for Nintendo DS back in 2006.

Famitsu also claimed in their report that last week’s Switch sales had almost doubled from the week prior with 168,000 units being sold. They also reported that Switch sales in Japan have now passed 22 million units.

The success of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl hasn’t been isolated to just Japan. It was reported earlier this week that the games had taken the second and third spots on the UK retail video game sales charts, with only FIFA 22 having a better launch.

With these numbers, the Pokémon remakes are off to a good start, but there’s still a long way to go for the Sinnoh remakes.