Pokémon Briliant Diamond and Shining Pearl take top spots on UK retail sales charts

This was the second biggest launch for any boxed game in the UK this year.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have had a massively successful launch week. According to a report by Ukie, the new gen-four remakes topped the video games sales charts in the United Kingdom.

Both versions of the game dethroned Battlefield 2042 from the No. 1 spot of boxed game sales over the last week, with Brilliant Diamond being the more popular choice between the two. Not only did the pair of games make it into the top 10 separately, but the Dual Pack that includes both versions of the game also made it in at No. 9.

The new Pokémon titles have reportedly had the second-best boxed game launch this year for the UK, trailing just FIFA 22‘s release in October.

Fan and critical reception for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have been mostly positive, with the games bringing players back to the Sinnoh region once again with a whole new aesthetic and bonus content.

The wait for more new Pokémon won’t be as drawn out as it has been in the past, though. The Pokémon Company is set to usher in the next generation of games with Pokémon Legends: Arceus in January 2022.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are available for physical and digital purchase around the globe right now.