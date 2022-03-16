Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Patch 1.3.0 is now live

This latest update adds multiple features fans have been waiting for since launch.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have received a brand new update, taking the game to version 1.3.0, and with it comes a ton of additions fans have been waiting for since launch.

The 3GB patch finally includes the addition of the Global Wonder Station, which is now accessible in Jubliffe City.

This new location will allow players to trade with other people around the globe including Wonder Trades, which will randomly pair players up as they trade their chosen Pokémon. As it is a network feature, you’ll need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to use this service.

Along with the GWS, update 1.3.0 also added two highly anticipated Pokémon, Arceus and Darkrai.

Players can now gain access to the Hall of Origin where they can challenge Arceus using the Azure Flute. For this, you will need to have a save file from Pokémon Legends: Arceus on your Nintendo Switch console.

Darkrai is also now available to all players as a mystery gift Pokémon. Simply head to the Mystery Gift menu option and choose to search online for any gifts. You’ll receive the member card which will allow you to visit Darkrai and challenge the Pokémon.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launched back on Nov. 19, 2021. These new features might be the final additions to the game which have been expected since launch.

Alongside additions, there were other bug fixes that will likely continue to be regularly rolled out but as far as content goes, this could be it for the generation four remakes.