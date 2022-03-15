Darkrai and Arceus available for players of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The final two Mythical Pokémon of the Sinnoh region are finally available to players of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl—though they won’t let themselves be caught without a fight.

The Pitch-Black Pokémon Darkrai and the Alpha Pokémon Arceus are available for players who completed their journey through the Sinnoh region to find and add to their teams. These are the final two Pokémon that were discovered in the Sinnoh region, rounding out a massive collection of Legendary and Mythical Pokémon that call the land home.

To encounter Darkrai, players need to first gain access to the Member Card key item, now available through the games’ Mystery Gift feature. They must take this to the house above the Pokémon Center in Canalave City, where they will eventually travel to the illusive Newmoon Island. There, in the center of a forest patiently awaiting the player’s arrival, is the Mythical Pokémon Darkrai. Players will gain the chance to catch the Pitch-Black Pokémon at level 50.

A save copy of Pokémon Legends: Arceus in a player’s Nintendo Switch will reward them with the Azure Flute, a key item pivotal to meeting the creator of the Pokémon world, Arceus. Starting with a software update expected to release tonight at 8pm CT, players who have ventured through Hisui can gain access to this item in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl by heading back to Twinleaf Town and entering the player’s bedroom.

Taking the Azure Flute to the Spear Pillar, much like what is done in Legends: Arceus, will give players access to the Hall of Origin. Arceus awaits the challenge of players atop the massive staircase, towering over the Sinnoh region at level 80. Players who successfully capture Arceus will be able to take advantage of its Multitype Ability, allowing it to change its type and that of its signature move, Judgment, depending on what Plate it holds.

The Member Card distribution is now available through an online distribution through Mystery Gift in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The Azure Flute is expected to be available to players who have save data for Pokémon Legends: Arceus tonight with a new software update.

Update March 15 11:18am CT: For players to obtain the Azure Flute in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, they will also have to have completed the main story of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which includes catching Arceus in that title.