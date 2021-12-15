Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl has a new duplication glitch

Earlier this month, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl received its first major update, which implemented a handful of fixes to problems and bugs in the game. One of the glitches that it seemingly fixed was a menu glitch that allowed players to perform skips and clone Pokémon.

While it seemed the fix had worked, a new cloning glitch has been showcased that implements the same menu glitch that was believed to have been fixed. With this new way to clone, you can again duplicate all the Pokémon in a single storage box.

Shared to YouTube by the creator BLAINES, this new method is far more complicated than previous ways that have since been patched, but it does provide the same outcome.

If you plan on doing this, there is quite a hefty list of things you’ll want to do in preparation, including setting up your boxes correctly, disabling autosave, and moving to the front of a Pokécenter. The rest of the process can get tricky fast, so if you plan on doing so, you should follow along closely with the video above.

Like previous glitches, this will likely be patched out in the near future. This means that if you plan on taking advantage of the new method, you’ll want to do so soon.