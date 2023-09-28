Pokémon and Hatsune Miku’s electrifying music video gets a release date—and there’s not long to wait

Pikachu with sparks coming from its cheeks in the Pokémon anime.
We didn’t know we needed a Pokémon and Hatsune Miku collab, but now we do. Aptly titled “Project Voltage” and announced earlier this year, the Pokémon and Hatsune Miku crossover will feature 18 different Pokémon types in 18 individual music videos as the world-famous Vocaloid takes on the appearance of several type-specific trainers.

The first of these songs will feature Pikachu and has been named “Volt Tackle.” It’s by 36-year-old Fukuoka-born Vocaloid song producer DECO*27 and the music video is set to be released tomorrow, Sept. 29.

Hatsune Miku is a Vocaloid voicebank developed by Crypton Future Media for the anthropomorphic mascot of a 16-year-old pop idol with twin teal pigtails. Miku is a virtual idol who has performed at countless live concerts as an animated projection. Her voice is modeled after Japanese voice actress Saki Fujita.

As for Pokémon, this is a pivotal time for the franchise as Ash and Pikachu departed the anime earlier this year in the final episode of To Be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series, titled “The Rainbow and the Pokémon Master.” There seems to be no better time for a collab as both Vocaloids and Pokémon are massively popular.

“Project Voltage” will commence on Sept. 29 and will continue to release new music videos weekly. Here’s a preview of the schedule as we know it thus far:

  • “Volt Tackle” by DECO*27 will be released on Sept. 29
  • A music video by Inabakumori will be released on Oct. 6
  • A music video by Mitchie M will be released on Oct. 13
  • A music video by PinocchioP will be released on Oct. 20
