Pikachu V, Eevee V revealed for CoroCoro exclusive Pokémon Start Deck 100

Now there seems to be 101.

Pokémon OCG’s Start Deck 100 is set to become Start Deck 101, thanks to the addition of competition winners from CoroCoro magazine’s art competition.

It was announced within CoroCoro magazine, first reported by PokeBeach, that the winners of their drawing competition back in June will be seeing their designs minted into Pokémon cards for the Start Deck 100 range.

There will be two special edition cards—one of Pikachu and the other of Eevee—releasing in a special edition Start Deck 100 style deck along with a CoroCoro-themed playmat and Pokémon V coin.

The CoroCoro exclusive version will be distributed to the winner of June’s competition, alongside 30 runner-ups. The winner will also get an autographed Machito Gomi artwork with their deck.

For others who want this exclusive deck, CoroCoro will announce further details on how it will be distributed in the future.

The release date for Start Deck 100 is quickly approaching, and we’re starting to see more cards that will be included in these decks shown off. Purchasing a Start Deck 100 box will provide you with one random ready-to-play deck. These will launch in Japan on Dec. 17 this year.