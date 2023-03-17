Pikachu reportedly gets the ex treatment in new Pokémon OCG starter set alongside Pawmot

Pikachu and Pawmot will obtain new ex cards in the Pokémon OCG, according to a recent PokéBeach report. They will reportedly be included in sets featuring their names.

The Starter Set Pikachu ex & Pawmot is scheduled to release in Japan on March 24 and will feature 60 cards in total. It will cost around $13.60.

Pokémon fans will be able to buy either pack alone or as a bundle with an exclusive Pikachu plush deck box.

The highlights of this set will be the Pikachu and Pawmot ex cards. Ex versions (ex standing for extra) grant more powerful plays to the Pokémon featured on those cards and are generally rarer.

According to PokéBeach’s translation, the Pikachu ex card has two attacks and a passive. The attack Pika Punch deals 30 damage and Dynamic Bolt does 220—but at a cost. The player must flip a coin and discard all Energy cards linked to it if it’s tails.

Earlier today, two other sets of cards, including their art and pack designs, were also revealed. They are named Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, featuring hidden Legendary cards from the Scarlet and Violet games.

Western releases for Pokémon OCG card sets usually feature a delay of around six months. While several sets are already next in line in Japan, Pokémon TCG fans in the West will be able to get their hands on the first Scarlet and Violet set on March 31.