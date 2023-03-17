Pokémon OCG Snow Hazard, Clay Burst sets unveiled starring Scarlet and Violet’s hidden legendaries

Pokémon OCG has just unveiled its next set and as expected it will finally bring some of Scarlet and Violet’s most mysterious species into the game.

Snow Hazard and Clay Burst will be the next dual set to land in stores around Japan. Highlighted are two of Scarlet and Violet’s Treasures of Ruin, Chien-Pao, and Ting-Lu.

Alongside these cards, Chi-Yu will also be up for grabs meaning the only member of the set not to be confirmed yet is Wo-Chien.

While the appearance of these legendary Pokémon is the big news for many fans as part of today’s announcement, many other cards from the set were also unveiled. These include franchise favorites like the Psuedo-Legendary Baxcalibur, Pikachu, Tandemaus, and Squawkabilly which gets the ex-treatment.

According to PokeBeach, this dual set will include a total of 71 regular cards alongside secret rares. Among them is the return of illustrator rares and special illustrator rares some of which were shown off today.

Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company

Popular Scarlet and Violet gym leader Iono will also get her first OCG cards with this set so if you’re looking to chase the money cards then any full art or alternate versions of this will likely be the ones for you.

The announcement of Snow Hazard and Clay Burst comes just one week after Triple Beat hit stores in Japan. For those in the country, these new sets are going to arrive on April 14 before being translated for western release later in the year.

Pokémon TCG fans in the west will have to settle for the very first Scarlet and Violet set scheduled to land in stores on March 31.