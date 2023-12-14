Paradox Entei headlines new Indigo Disk Pokémon uncovered in Scarlet and Violet datamine

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC is now live, and the minute it went up dataminers already pulled the files for every new Pokémon and form added as part of the expansion, including the previously unrevealed Paradox takes on Entei and Terrakion.

First, in the order of the DLC’s internal Pokédex files, we see the already revealed Duraladon evolution, Archaludon. It is immediately followed by the Dipplin’s evolution Hydrapple, which has a serpent-like body extending from its main apple body to set it apart from Flapple and Appletun. That was teased in the first DLC through a number of things, including Dipplin being able to utilize the Eviolite item’s boosted stats for unevolved Pokémon.

New Pokémon in Indigo Disk



[1018] Archaludon

[1019] Hydrapple

[1020] Gouging Fire

[1021] Raging Bolt

[1022] Iron Boulder

[1023] Iron Crown

[1024] Terapagos

[1025] Pecharunt pic.twitter.com/E0neGgg8IZ — Matt (@mattyoukhana_) December 14, 2023

On top of Hydrapple, we also get “confirmation” on the names and designs for Paradox Entei and Paradox Terrakion, or Gouging Fire and Iron Boulder respectively. Entei continues the Legendary Dogs’ Paradox designs taking after dinosaurs in a way, somewhat resembling a Spiclypeus or Triceritops with the crown on its head while also having Stegosauros-like plates on its back. Meanwhile, Terrakion looks like a roboticized version of its usual self with a rounder body.

The final new Pokémon shown in this datamine is Pecharunt, a Pokémon that clearly resembles the Berry it is named after and has a dark vibe about its opened fruit design. This is the Pokémon rumored to be the boss of The Teak Mask’s Loyal Three Legendaries and somewhat influencing Kieran to resent your character throughout the previous expansion’s story—hence the slight purple energy around him at times.

We also get to see the Tera Form Terapagos takes when it Terrastalizes, which looks very close to the image we have seen the new Legendary Pokémon take in the Scarlet and Violet books. It has crystal representations of every type surrounding a large mound that its two different bodies sit upon while shining brightly. This will likely be the form it takes at some point during your return to Area Zero in The Indigo Disk’s story.