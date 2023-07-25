One player broke Pokémon Scarlet and Violet so badly, the game became unplayable

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet marked the very first time players could challenge gyms and fulfill other quests in whatever order they wanted, but one player took this to the next level and diverged from the story before they were supposed to. Things did not go as planned.

In a July 24 Reddit thread, one Violet player managed to skip one of the most important parts of the game—meeting and befriending Miraidon (or Koraidon for Scarlet players) at Poco Path. Miraidon and Koraidon are not only the main Legendaries of Gen IX but also the player’s mount for traveling through the Paldea region, meaning they’re supposed to play a huge role in helping players progress through the game.

Still, this player wanted to know what they could achieve in the game if they were to escape Poco Path without ever interacting with the Legendary Pokémon.

After successfully avoiding the mandatory cutscene “with quite a bit of patience, saving, and loading,” the player walked around the entire region in search of anything potentially game-breaking. They could still catch Pokémon and battle NPCs, but everything else was a disappointment.

They quickly realized they couldn’t challenge gyms, fight the Titan Pokémon, or battle Team Star—the three main objectives in Scarlet and Violet’s story. They couldn’t even enter the school building. Basically, anything story-related would remain locked until they officially met Miraidon and cleared the rest of the mandatory scenes.

It doesn’t seem like there’s any way around it for now, but perhaps players will eventually crack the code and figure out how to break the game even more.

