No, the Pokémon Sword and Shield Starter Evolutions have not been leaked

Over the past 24 hours, various sites have begun to report on two supposed leaks for Pokémon Sword and Shield, with both claiming to reveal information about the evolutions of Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble.

We advise people not to believe what they are reading, however, as most of it appears to be fake.

The first “leak” points towards a Nintendo Direct that will be showcased on Nov. 13, which apparently will include information on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC, as well as other things. This, however, just appears to be another user trolling the community.

The second and more notable leak that is being passed around this morning comes from 4chan, a site already synonymous with fake leaks, which comes from a user claiming to have played the game back on Oct. 17. This date follows the time when media were permitted to post their 2-hour previews.

In both supposed “leaks” the only information about the Pokémon Sword and Shield starter evolutions that is touched upon is supposed types. Neither of the two “leaks” shows any kind of photo proof and, as we have seen with “leaks” over the past few months, 99 percent of those tend to be fake.

As such, we advise people to always take information like this with a pinch of salt until The Pokémon Company or Nintendo make a comment. The only leak at present to be proven right, and likely where these “leaks” are pulling their information from, is the one back in June, which also touched on the starter evolutions.

Most of the information that the leaker put out has been correct so far, so we imagine that the information on Scorbunny’s evolution being pure fire and Sobble evolving into Sizzile and then Intrelleon, as well as everything else that was discussed there, is correct due to how perfect that leak has been so far.

So in short, don’t believe all the hype and spreading of the Nintendo Direct and 4chan rumors and wait for official confirmation from Nintendo before believing what you read on the internet.

Pokémon Sword and Shield releases worldwide on Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15.