Niantic reveals Fashion Week photo contest sweepstakes for Pokémon Go, features exclusive Hoopa Bangles item

As part of Pokémon Go’s Fashion Week 2021 event, Niantic is running a special promotion, prompting fans to show off their photography skills using the AR Camera in the app.

Running throughout the event from Sept. 21 until Sept. 28 at 10pm CT, players can submit AR photos of any costumed Pokémon in the game to enter the Fashion Week sweepstakes.

Players who want to participate simply need to take a photo of a costumed Pokémon, whether it be one of the new ones featured in this year’s Fashion Week, or an OG costumed Pokémon. Once done, they will need to post it to either Twitter or Instagram and include the hashtags #PokemonGOFashionWeek and #GOsnapshot.

Once the event concludes, Niantic will randomly select 100 unique entrants and give them a code, which can then be redeemed in Pokémon Go for a collection of items. Here is what the winners will receive:

Hoopa Bangles avatar item

Three Premium Raid Passes

Three Incubators

30 Ultra Balls

As of now, this appears to be the only way for players to obtain the new Hoopa Bangles avatar item, though Niantic will likely push it to to the in-game shop at some point so more users can purchase it.