New spooky Max Raid event features shiny Gourgeist in Pokémon Sword and Shield

A new Max Raid event is rolling into Pokémon Sword and Shield‘s Wild Area today with spooky Pokémon to scare you over the Halloween weekend. Trainers will be able to catch a shiny Gourgeist, including two other versions of the Pokémon: Small Size and Super Size.

The event starts today, Oct. 30, and goes until Sunday, Nov. 1. It will feature a total of seven different Pokémon. Trainers will have a chance to encounter Yamask, Mimikyu, Trevenant, Polteagesit, Pumpkaboo, Cofagrigus, and Gourgeist.

Gourgeist is the only Pokémon that has a guaranteed chance of its shiny version appearing in the Max Raid. Even if it’s guaranteed, it might take a while to appear, however, so just keep trying until it does.

There’s also a one-percent chance that the Small Size and Super Size Gourgeist appear, so you can also try to catch that but it just might not appear for you since it depends on a lot of luck. The other Pokémon have around a 20-percent chance of spawning in the Max Raid.

This Max Raid event adds to the Halloween rotation of Ghost and Dark-type Pokémon available in October, like Gigantamax Gengar and Gigantamax Grimmsnarl. It’ll be the last spooky event of October and new Pokémon will be featured when it ends and the November rotation starts.