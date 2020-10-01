Gigantimax Gengar, Grimmsnarl return to Max Raids for October Pokémon Sword and Shield rotation

The spooky season is getting underway in Pokémon Sword and Shield, with Gigantamax Gengar and Gigantamax Grimmsnarl returning to Max Raid Battles alongside several other Ghost and Dark-type Pokémon.

This Halloween adjacent rotation will run from Oct. 1 to 31, so you have plenty of time to capture any of the featured Pokémon who appear during that period.

Unlike most Max Raid Battle events, every Pokémon included in this boosted rotation will be available in both Sword and Shield, with no notable difference currently listed. You will be able to encounter the following Pokémon for the next month.

One Star Haunter Dirfblim Duskull Impidimp Deino Morpeko

Two Star Gigantimax Gengar Dirfblim Duskull Impidimp Deino Morpeko

Three Star Gigantimax Gengar Dirfblim Dusknoir Morgrem Deino Morpeko

Four Star Gigantimax Gengar Dirfblim Dusknoir Gigantimax Grimmsnarl Zweilous Morpeko

Five Star Gigantimax Gengar Dirfblim Dusknoir Gigantimax Grimmsnarl Hydreigon Morpeko



There will likely be additional events running during the month that will interrupt this Ghost and Dark-type focused rotation, just like last month had a mini-event themed around the Autumn Equinox. There might even be an additional Halloween surprise added closer to the holiday.