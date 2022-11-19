New Scarlet and Violet bug turns the player into a giant Slenderman

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have had a bit of a rough launch compared to other main Pokémon games. This year’s Pokemon game was supposed to bring a lot of new features, including Pokémon true to their scaled size and an open world that players can tackle at their own speed. One of the game’s current bugs is turning players into elongated monsters.

A clip has spread wildly on Twitter, where a user showed a character rapidly getting on and off their bike when the glitch happens. A second player is also equipping and unequipping the mount when they’re transformed into something entirely different, with the arms, legs, and neck stretching outwards, making the character several times larger than the regular model.

Even worse, the eyes bulge out of the character’s head and the upper and lower teeth can be seen through the mouth. This would likely be enough to give a child playing nightmares for a week, with the character resembling something you might find on the darker corners of the internet in horror stories.

Other tweets have shown textures failing to load in battle scenarios or otherwise just stuttering horribly. This has led many players to comment on the game’s poor performance and how the game feels like it’s taxing the hardware.

Many players have taken to social media since the release to talk about the performance issues they’re experiencing and how to improve the game’s lag and poor performance. Some users have also stated that Scarlet and Violet could experience a memory leak and have proposed restarting the game to fix this performance issue.

Even still, many users are expressing that they’re having fun in this new Pokemon world, spending the time to soak in the new open-world RPG. Many of these bugs will hopefully be patched out as the game gets further out from release.