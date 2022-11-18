Pokémon fans find likely cause and fix for performance issues in Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet released today. Despite the game being live for not even a full 24 hours, it’s ridden with technical issues like sudden FPS drops and “time slicing.” On top of that, you may notice other issues like general lag and glitching camera/models/textures. Desperate to play the new Pokémon game, fans have stopped relying on Nintendo to fix these glaring issues and decided to take the matter into their own hands.

According to Centro Pokémon, players can fix the FPS drop issues on their own. If you save the game and restart, the sudden drop of frame rate should drop.

The framerate issues, according to Centro Pokémon, stem from a “memory leak” when you are near towns or cities.

In every test we did, when the framerate became terrible after playing for a while, saving and restarting the game fixed it and returned it to normal levels.



We hope this can be patched soon. — Centro Pokémon (@CentroPokemon) November 18, 2022

On top of this, Centro Pokémon claims restating the game will help with even bigger issues that keep ruining your gaming experience. “We have done more tests and can reconfirm what was said in this tweet. More serious performance issues are fixed as easily as restarting the game. We think a patch is likely to fix this situation,” said Centro Pokémon, according to a machine translation.

Hemos hecho más pruebas y podemos reconfirmar lo dicho en este tweet. Los problemas de rendimiento más graves se solucionan tan fácil como reiniciando el juego.



Creemos que es probable que un parche arregle esta situación. https://t.co/sBrJUrCYNl — Centro Pokémon (@CentroPokemon) November 18, 2022

Although these temporary fixes might come in handy for now, we’re still curious to learn when Nintendo will address these issues and have them fixed since we’re not talking about an indie company but rather an “AAA” company that’s been shipping Pokémon titles for over two decades now.