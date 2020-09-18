New Pokémon Sword & Shield Wild Area Event celebrates the Autumn Equinox

The event will run only until Sept. 20, so be careful not to miss it.

The Wild Area in Pokémon Sword & Shield is featuring new Pokémon in raids to celebrate the Autumn Equinox. Players will encounter Pokémon that were evolved with Sun and Moon Stone for two days until Sept. 20.

The Autumn Equinox happens on Sept. 22, when Fall starts, and the day has 12 hours of both daylight and night. In total there are six Pokémon featured in raids, three Sun Stone and three Moon Stone Pokémon.

Bellossom, Lilligant, and Whimsicott are representing daylight, and Clefable, Musharna, and Wigglytuff represent the night. There’s a guaranteed chance that players will encounter a Shiny Clefable, so just keep trying.

This event interrupst the September Wild Area event, which features Grass and Electric-type Pokémon such as Gigantamax Toxtricity, Gigantamax Flapple, and Gigantamax Appletun.

The event will return after Sept. 20 and will run until the end of the month, Sept 30. Every month the Wild Area event changes with other specific and smaller events taking place in the middle.