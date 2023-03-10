New Pokémon Scarlet and Violet patch will fix Walking Wake, Iron Leaves Tera Raids a bit too late

But there is a chance it will still be a good April update.

The Pokémon Company has confirmed another patch for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be released in April, though it likely won’t be what fans were hoping for.

While it has only been announced, this Gen IX patch seems to be focused on bug fixes that have plagued the game since launch and as a result of recent patches.

Most notably, it appears this new version of the game will fix the ongoing issue where some players were encountering and capturing Bad Eggs in Tera Raids during the Walking Wake and Iron Leaves event. Doing so would completely lock those players out of capturing one of the new Paradox species because you can currently only catch one of each per save file, and the corrupted data within the Egg still registers as the ​​Pokémon in question.

According to Serebii, a rerun for the Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raid event will run around the same time as the patch going live, giving players who were scammed out of their Paradox Pokémon a quick turnaround to try and catch one.

Related: Pokemon Violet and Scarlet DLC: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero details

Outside of that specific bug fix, it is unclear what the new version of Scarlet and Violet will address.

Version 1.2.0 did a lot for the game, but did not include many of the bug or performance issue fixes that players truly wanted to see. Even some of the Tera Raid enhancements that were listed did not do much to improve the dual titles.

We will have to wait until Nintendo and TPC share the full patch notes for this upcoming version before seeing just what impact it might have on the games—though hopefully it won’t lead to more bugs like the Bad Egg or save data locks.

Fingers crossed for more news on Pokémon HOME functionality.