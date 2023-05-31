New Pokémon are flooding Scarlet and Violet, but VGC isn’t their HOME yet

Thanks to Pokémon HOME’s big update, tons of new Pokémon have been brought over to Scarlet and Violet from previous games including Legends: Arceus, Sword, and Shield. These new additions range from Starters like Rillaboom to Hisuian ‘mons like Ursaluna.

As one might expect, throwing all of these new Pokémon into the Paldea region will change a lot of things—especially the competitive meta. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves just yet. The current Regulation C format will continue for another month until the end of June, meaning none of the new Pokémon are actually legal in VGC yet.

That being said, there’s still a chance Pokémon HOME can impact the meta.

🚨 None of the newly available Pokémon in Scarlet & Violet are playable as of Regulation Set C.



That means, you CAN NOT use them in any of the current #PlayPokémon events. Future rules updates may change this at a later date.



Check out the rules page 👇https://t.co/iLHlrGAR0F — Victory Road (@VGCVictoryRoad) May 30, 2023

Some of the new Pokémon are bringing new moves along with them. Those new moves can then be taught to Pokémon that are legal in Regulation C. For example, Hisuian Arcanine’s signature move, Raging Fury, can now be taught to normal Arcanine, who is one of the most common Pokémon in the meta right now.

VGC players have also been talking about the addition of one specific held item—the Pixie Plate, which boosts Fairy-type attacks by 20 percent. This adds yet another viable item for Flutter Mane, the most dominant Pokémon through the past two formats.

vgc event organizers being asked if pixie plate is allowed in regulation c for the 8292729th time pic.twitter.com/oj5Ty9UjYS — Joseph Ugarte (@JoeUX9) May 30, 2023

Once Regulation C ends, there’s a chance Hisuian Pokémon will be making their VGC debuts. If that happens, Arcanine might have to compete against its Hisuian counterpart, and Ursaluna might win over everyone’s hearts.

We also can’t forget about Landorus. The Ground/Flying-type Legendary was among the strongest Pokémon in past VGC formats, and now it’s officially made its way to Paldea. It’s only a matter of time before it becomes legal in a future format and unleashes chaos.

About the author