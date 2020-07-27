Nearly one billion Pokémon were captured during Pokémon Go Fest 2020

The final stats for Pokémon Go Fest 2020 are rolling out today while Niantic compiles the data. And based on the available information, the first global event seems to have been a massive success.

In just two days, nearly one billion Pokémon were captured by players around the world through wild, special, and raid encounters, Niantic announced today.

This year, #PokemonGOFest2020 came to all of us. Until we can all meet again in the same park and under the same sky…let’s GO! https://t.co/72st6F0DOK pic.twitter.com/zD9LOWp6hz — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 27, 2020

Just like with previous Go Fest events, players who participated during the event on July 25 and 26 enjoyed an exciting weekend of bonuses, Pokémon encounters, and Special Research. The Habitat rotation portion of the event didn’t work as planned, but Niantic has promised a make-up event with more bonuses in the future.

Over the course of the weekend, players caught nearly one billion Pokémon, defeated more than 58 million Team Go Rocket members, sent 55 million Gifts, and walked an average of nearly 15 kilometers each.

This was the first example of thousands of players actually going out to play Pokémon Go together for an event since COVID-19 forced Niantic to make changes to the game so it was more remote-play friendly.

“We completely reimagined this year’s event, moving everything online and making substantial adjustments to Pokémon Go gameplay so that players could play safely from wherever they are,” Niantic said. “We also couldn’t have expected such a tremendous response to the event from people around the world. All told, millions of people took part in the ticketed Pokémon Go Fest experience this year from 124 different countries and regions, making this the first-ever truly global Pokémon Go Fest.”

During the event, players also completed the requirements for the Ultra Unlock bonus, granting three extra sets of themed-content that will begin on July 31 with a week based on Dragon-type Pokémon. That happened because trainers across the globe worked together to finish at least 24 of the Global Challenge Arena’s challenges.

Due to the success Go Fest saw this year, Niantic is upping its previous $5 million pledge to fund nonprofit organizations in the U.S. that are helping local communities rebuild and supporting Black creators on its platform to $10 million.