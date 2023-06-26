Mega Tyranitar debut and strong raids highlight Pokémon Go’s powerhouse July content schedule

Pokémon Go is making a big swing for raids with its July content lineup, pushing two new Mega Pokémon and bringing former Elite Raid-exclusive encounters to the masses. This upcoming rotation includes the debut of Mega Tyranitar right after Pokémon Go celebrates its seventh anniversary.

Mega Tyranitar will be the cherry on top for a strong content schedule that begins with a Go Battle Weekend on July 1. From there, players can expect some special content when Niantic hosts the Pokémon Go 7th Anniversary Party event from July 6 to 12, with more info on that to come very soon.

July will also host three special community events, Community Day Classic: Squirtle on July 9, a Riolu Hatch Day on July 22, and a regular Community Day on July 30. That Hatch Day will be under serious scrutiny from players who did not enjoy the previous Egg-centric event that introduced Larvesta into the game for the first time.

The other two events in July will be a new “Catching Some Z’” event on July 15 and 16, along with an Adventure Week full of bonuses from July 27 to Aug. 2.

Most players will want to focus on the raid rotations throughout July, however, as Mega Sableye will be available for the first time after making its debut in the upcoming Dark Flames event. After Sableye leaves on July 6, the Mega Raid rotation will roll through Mega Blastoise, Mega Blaziken, and debut Mega Tyranitar on July 25.

In the five-star raid slot, Heatran will be available until July 6 before Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres swoop in as part of the Pokémon Go 7th Anniversary Party event from July 6 to 13. The final part of the month’s raid rotation will feature both Regieleki and Regidrago entering regular raids for the first time after previously being locked to Elite Raid Day events—all of which were met with a mixed reception by players.

More details about each of these events will be shared closer to when they run, and don’t forget each Pokémon appearing in five-star raids will appear in a Raid Day event on the Wednesdays they are spawning.

