Mega Abomasnow and tagging system coming to Pokémon Go in December

Niantic has revealed the next events set to come to Pokémon Go in December. Trainers will have a chance to catch Lapras, Unovan Darumaka, Kyurem, and a new Mega Evolution, Abomasnow, next month.

By the start of next month, raids will change and the legendary Pokémon Kyurem will appear in five-star raids until January. Trainers will also start to see Mega Raids featuring Mega Abomasnow instead of Blastoise.

You can still stock up on Blastoise Mega Energy, though. Mega Blastoise raids will be appearing more frequently until November ends and Mega Abmasnow takes over.

In addition, Research Breakthroughs will feature Lapras and Unovan Darumaka. Catching them will grant bonus XP until Jan. 1. You have to collect seven stamps by completing tasks, one per day, to unlock a Research Breakthrough.

Pokémon Spotlight Hours will happen every Tuesday at 6pm local time. Each hour will spotlight a different Pokémon and a special bonus. Here’s the full list of Pokémon Spotlight Hours for December:

Dec. 1: Seel will be in the spotlight and you’ll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokémon.

Dec. 8: Swinub will be in the spotlight and you'll earn twice the Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Dec. 15: A surprise Pokémon will be in the spotlight and you'll earn twice the Candy for catching Pokémon.

Dec. 22: Snorunt will be in the spotlight and you'll earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokémon.

Dec. 29: Snover will be in the spotlight and you'll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokémon.

Niantic will add several features with the GO Beyond update coming on Dec. 1, such as seasons, an increased level cap, and a new tagging system. Trainers will be able to create different colored tags and use them to filter Pokémon. There will also be a recommended search terms screen when tapping in the search bar.