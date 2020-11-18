Pokémon Go will have seasons like in the real world with Go Beyond

This feature will affect almost every aspect of the game.

Pokémon Go is receiving a lot of changes with the Go Beyond experience and one of them is that the game will have seasons starting on Dec. 1, Niantic announced today.

Every three months, the season will change in Pokémon Go, bringing several changes to the game. Different Pokémon will appear more often in the wild, hatch from eggs, and be featured in raids depending on the in-game season.

The in-game season will be based on what hemisphere you live in. So in the first season, for example, Pokémon related to winter will be appearing in the wild in the Northern Hemisphere, while Pokémon related to summer will be appearing in the Southern Hemisphere.

In-game events will follow the current season as well, so events will feel more unique depending on where you live instead of following the U.S. events globally. Different forms of Deerling will even appear depending on what hemisphere you’re in, so other Pokémon might receive distinctions in the future.

The change of seasons will also affect Mega Evolutions since different new Mega-Evolved Pokémon will be appearing in raids each season. Some will have limited periods where they’ll have increased total CP and trainers will have more opportunities to use these Mega-Evolved Pokémon more easily.

Go Battle League changes

The Go Battle League will also receive changes with the introduction of seasons in Pokémon Go. It’ll expand from 10 to 24 ranks and the top four will have new names and corresponding badges.

The expanded ranks will have a new reward structure, which gives more opportunities to earn exclusive rewards through ranking up. The rewards will also be related to the current season.

The Go Battle League season will rotate on the same three-month schedule as the climate seasons.

Season of Celebration event

The first season will begin on Dec. 1 alongside the Season of Celebration event, in which Professor Willow will revisit and research different regions of the Pokémon world.

The event will feature Pókémon that were first discovered in different regions, including Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, Unova, and Kalos. It’ll celebrate the arrival of the new Kalos Pokémon and the approach of the new year.

After the event is over, Niantic will introduce a “new global event experience” that will be announced in detail in the future.

The Pokémon Go Beyond event is introducing several changes and features to the game, such as new Pokémon, a level up redesign, an increased level cap, and the 12 Days of Friendship event.

