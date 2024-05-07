Lopunny’s hips don’t lie: Pokémon Go players still can’t believe disastrous avatar changes

Since the release of the new avatar update, it hasn’t been smooth sailing for Niantic and the Pokémon Go team. Fans have slammed how avatars look and meme’d the heck out of some looks.

The unpolished update was reportedly rushed out, with major changes unlikely. The changes appear to have gone down so badly that the studio responsible for them was hit with layoffs shortly after it went live.

After weeks of chaos, complaints, and dozens of threads speaking out about the change, nothing much happened. That was until one Reddit thread rose above the rest, and we couldn’t help but talk about it.

In one of the best comparisons to the avatar update we’ve ever seen, a trainer compared their look to that of a Lopunny, claiming a Pokémon, of all things, has better hips than their “cereal box” trainer.

Another trainer continued, saying that “the missing hips aren’t even the worst part! What’s going on with the arm posed on the hip? What’s up with the lifeless expression in the face?? Why are the legs spread far enough to reach two different time zones???” To bring home the meme of this conversation, they ended by simply saying what everyone else in this thread was thinking: “These new avatars are a disaster.”

The thread escalates into more memes and the usual complaints about the updates we have seen in the past few weeks. Trainers aren’t happy, and rightfully so, but it doesn’t appear like Niantic is doing anything about it.

This is a shame because Niantic is fully aware of the backlash and is apparently taking it seriously, according to a report from PokémonGoHub. If it’s anything like previous feedback Niantic has received, though, don’t get your hopes up about any changes.

