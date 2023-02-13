Latest Pokémon News: Scarlet and Violet Tandemaus Tera Raid begins as dazzling Nymble, Lokix OCG cards debut

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players have been spoiled with yet another Tera Raid Battle Event. It’s live now, and it’s all about Tandemaus, the couple Pokémon, tying in to the Valentine’s Day theme.

In other news, two cards from the upcoming Triplet Beat set—Nymble and Lokix—have been revealed, as the 2023 Pokémon OCG schedule rolls on ahead.

And on the Pokémon Go front, a trainer was thrilled to learn a 20-year-old mural they painted on a wall in their hometown has become one of the coolest and most stylish PokéStops.

Image via Niantic

Scarlet and Violet Tandemaus Tera Raid begins

We’ve known the Tandemaus Tera Raid Battle Event, which coincides with Valentine’s Day, was coming for a while now, but now it’s finally here, and it’s packed with all kinds of incredible rewards—all of which are sandwich ingredients that tie into the special romantic day.

Clearing one will drop one or several Apples, Bananas, Kiwis, Pineapples, and Strawberries. There’s also a chance to get Butter, Cream Cheese, Jam, Marmalade, Peanut Butter, Whipped Cream, and Yogurt. They’ll also dropExp. Candies and Tera Shards, too, giving players all the more reason to partake. It could be the perfect way for lovebirds to kindle the flame.

Nymble and Lokix OCG cards revealed

Our friends at PokéBeach have started revealing the stunning cards arriving in the Triplet Beat set in Japan on Mar. 10 and the rest of the world in June. Nymble and Lokix are the first of the batch, and their designs look incredible.

Nymble is a Grass-type Pokemon, meaning it’s weak against Fire-types. It has 50 HP and the Thrust Kick ability, which deals 30 damage or nothing depending on whether a coin lands on heads or rails.

Lokix, its evolved form, packs more of a punch. It has 120 HP and comes with two moves—Assault Kick, which deals 30 damage or 100 if it just evolved from Nymble, and Speed Attack, which deals 70 damage.

Image via The Pokémon Company and Pokébeach

Pokémon Go trainer stunned after seeing 20-year-old mural become Pokéstop

A Pokémon Go trainer who also happens to be a talented artist painted a mural in their hometown 20 years ago was surprised to learn that, not only is it still there but it’s become a Pokéstop. It’s called ‘La Grange Alley Art,’ and it’s located in La Grange, Illinois.

Other trainers said it made for an incredible tale. They also encouraged the Pokémon-loving artist to try to edit the description of the PokéStop to add their name, further immortalizing it—should it last another 20 years.