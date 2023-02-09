Latest Pokémon News: Scarlet and Violet players demand Tera Raid fix as Go trainers slam frustrating gym feature

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players are fed up with the matchmaking issues ruining Tera Raids, particularly with how long it takes to find a group online, and they’re calling on Nintendo and Game Freak to fix it.

On a similar note, Pokémon Go trainers blasted Niantic for how they’ve handled gym defenses throughout the years. Pokémon are often assigned to defend them for long periods of time, meaning trainers can’t use them at all and still have no way to call them back.

That’s not the only thing they’re riled up about, either. Others can’t believe there’s still no way to evolve some event-themed Pokémon wearing costumes, especially when it happens to be a Shiny.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Scarlet and Violet’s matchmaking issues still ruining Tera Raids

Among all the performance issues that have soured the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet experience since launch, matchmaking issues in Tera Raids have been one of the standouts. One player, for example, said it’s taken them more than an hour to join some instances, and they’re begging Nintendo and Game Freak to release some form of fix, if possible.

The thread blew up, with many other frustrated players rallying behind them, although some pessimistic ones are convinced that, while a fix is desperately needed, it may never come.

Go trainers want their Pokémon back from gym duty

While the prospect of winning gym battles and designating Pokémon to defend them from challengers is appealing, the reality of it has proven to be rather frustrating after all these years. The problem is trainers are reporting their Pokémon are often stuck defending those gyms for absurdly long periods of time.

According to one trainer, they have seven Pokémon who have been at it for more than 150 days, meaning they haven’t been able to use them in that time. All they want is to be able to recall them.

Recalling Pokémon isn’t possible, and might never be, but others agreed makes a lot of sense, or even just having them expire and return automatically after a certain amount of time has elapsed.

Hats keep stopping evolutions in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go trainers love catching costumed Pokémon. The fact they’re wearing seasonal or event-themed apparel makes them quite rare once the event is done, adding to the appeal.

It turns out, however, there’s a rather frustrating downside to catching them in some instances—trainers are unable to evolve them, which is a pain when their stats are so good. One trainer ran into the predicament with their hat-wearing Kirlia who also happens to be a Shiny Pokémon. Since they’re unable to evolve it into a Shiny Gardevoir, it means they need to wait until they catch another Shiny Kirlia, which isn’t common.

Some trainers believe it may be possible to evolve these Pokémon down the road. It’s reportedly happened in other situations similar to this, like with Hoothoot. But there’s no guarantee it’ll be anytime soon.