Latest Pokémon News: Jiseok Lee wins Scarlet and Violet Regional Championship as Deoxys VMAX Crown Zenith card revealed

To some people, the FIFA World Cup or the NBA Playoffs are the pinnacles of competitive sports. To others, it’s all about the Pokémon VCG—where the very best Pokémon trainers lock horns to crown a new champion. It was in full-flight in the past few days at the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet San Diego Regional Championships, and pro player Jiseok Lee steamrolled his way to an emphatic victory.

In other news, fans who prefer the Pokémon TCG were in for a treat today after yet another impressive card from the upcoming Crown Zenith set, Deoxys VMAX, was revealed. On another note, Pokémon TCG fans are calling for an eBay seller to be banned after allegedly canceling an auction because they didn’t get the price they wanted for a Holo Rare PSA 9 Scyther.

And finally, Pokémon fans are learning to love Quaxly, the adorable little Water-type starter in Scarlet and Violet. But the same can’t be said for its evolutions.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Jiseok Lee crowned Scarlet and Violet San Diego Regional Champion

To Pokémon VCG pros like Jiseok Lee, being the very best like no one ever was is more than a mere pipe dream. It’s a reality that can be attained in the real world, and he proved that by winning the San Diego Regional Championship with an impressive eight-win and two-loss finish. He took home $3,000 dollars in prize money, as well as 200 CP for the Pokémon VGC circuit.

Lee’s team sheet included Garganacl, Baxcalibur, Mimikyu, Tauros, Meowscarada, and Gholdengo—all of which were fine-tuned via Held Items, Tera Types, Abilities, Movesets, and Hyper Training.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

Deoxys VMAX Crown Zenith card revealed

The Crown Zenith set’s Jan. 20 release date is drawing closer, and in the lead-up to it, we’ve seen plenty of exciting cards revealed—the latest of which is a very cool Deoxys VMAX card.

The Mythical Pokémon introduced in Generation III has always been a rarity, and that trend continues in card form. It looks incredible, but it’s more than just good looks. It has 320 HP and some nifty abilities.

Image via The Pokémon Company

How dare they!

It’s something all eBay bidders have feared at some point in time, especially when an ultra-rare Pokémon card is on the line: a seller canceling the auction because they didn’t get the price they were hoping for.

That appeared to be the case for one Pokémon card collector, who vented about it on Reddit. They shared screenshots of their conversation with the seller, who insisted it was incorrectly listed and listed it again.

The community wasn’t convinced, though. They reported the seller en masse, claiming it was a breach of the terms of service. Some even said they’d had similar experiences with other sellers.

Perhaps this could be the start of a movement that will push eBay to crack down on it. At least, that’s what fans hope.

The problem isn’t you, Quaxly. It’s your evolutions

Quaxly got a lot of hate ever since it was first announced as one of the starters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. That trend continued after the Gen. IX titles launched, too.

Still, some players were devoted to the loveable duck, and now more time has passed, the community has learned to love it. But that ends when it evolves into Quaxwell and Quaquaval. The reason is it starts to appear more humanoid-like, which doesn’t sit well with them. They also felt it should have taken on a more ‘interesting’ form, like a pirate or sailor.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Not everyone agrees, though. Some like Quaxwell and Quaquaval exactly the way they are. In the end, Pokémon preference comes down to the individual. That’s the way it’s always been.