Latest Pokémon News: Exciting UNITE leaks surface as Go player flexes incredible Stardust stash

Pokémon UNITE dataminers have discovered a spread of new exciting content expected to arrive sometime soon, including playable Pokémon, Held Items, modes, cosmetics, a battle pass, and more.

In other news, a Pokémon Go trainer showed off the absurd amount of Stardust they’ve collected throughout the year, leaving others in awe with just how ridiculous the number was. Meanwhile, one unlucky group of Pokémon Go trainers have found themselves in an awkward situation with disgruntled neighbors who don’t seem too fond of seeing them find and catch Pokémon on shared grounds.

And last, a Pokémon fan with a special talent for art and design has crafted some seriously cool-looking Eeveelutions with Mecha qualities, and others absolutely love it.

Image via The Pokémon Company

UNITE dataminers leak upcoming content

Pokémon UNITE players are in for a treat in the next update, according to leaks showcasing an influx of new playable Pokémon including Goodra, Lapras, and eventually, Umbreon and Chandelure.

The leaks also revealed other bits and pieces, like three new Held Items—Rescue Hood, Slick Spoon, and Rusty Swords—as well as the return of Legacy Trainer Showdown bot battles, new cosmetic options, a new battle pass, and more.

As always, take these leaks with a grain of salt since nothing has been confirmed yet. But the evidence looks compelling.

Image via The Pokémon Company

That’s a lot of Stardust

Stardust is a consumable resource in Pokémon Go trainers use to strengthen Pokémon or trade them. It’s one of the more important ones, so trainers often hoard as much of it as they can after earning it from catching, hatching, raiding, completing tasks, and more.

Some trainers have as little as none since they use it all the time. Others typically have numbers ranging from thousands to million. One trainer, however, has somehow accrued $200 million, and they flexed it in the best possible way—by also showing off a Hundo Shadow Mamoswine.

Trainers were in awe, trying to figure out how it was even possible to amass that much Stardust. The trick, it seems, was nothing more than years of grinding.

Go trainers are rubbing neighbors the wrong way

Pokémon Go trainers can sometimes find themselves in awkward situations, like being asked to scan playgrounds filled with children, which, to an observer, could look a little creepy.

For one trainer, however, it’s gotten to the point where their neighbors who share a recreational vehicle park with them are fed up with their Pokémon Go addiction and vented about it on social media, calling them and their friends “weirdos” and telling them to stay away. The trainer sounded downtrodden, but other fans assured them they did nothing wrong, and, if anything, it reflected poorly on the neighbor, who has no idea how Pokémon Go works.

Mech-Eevee looks like a total badass

Given how many Eeveelutions there are, it’s only natural for fans’ imaginations to run wild when it comes to brainstorming, creating, and designing new ideas about other forms and how they’d look.

An artist named Shunixe, however, took that passion and creativity to a whole new level by posting Eeveelution designs depicting them as Mecha Robots, and it looks as awesome as it sounds.

Fans loved the designs, claiming they looked as good if not better than designs in Horizon: Zero Dawn and Zoids. The only Eeveelution that was missing was Leafreon, but Dot Esports can confirm Shunixe is already working on it.