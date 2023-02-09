This amazing Pokémon fanart gives Eevee evolutions a new mech form

If you’ve ever wondered what Eevee evolutions, AKA Eeveelutions, would look like if they were a little more mech-y, an artist has got your back.

Shunixe, an artist on Pokémon’s subreddit, posted a series of Eevelutions as mecha versions of themselves on Feb. 7

The post was received positively by fans and the designs are being compared to the likes of Horizon: Zero Dawn and nostalgic anime, Zoids.

An eagle-eyed Redditor even noticed the artist used the shiny model of Umbreon instead of the normal one, indicative of the bluish secondary color used in the illustration instead of a yellowish one.

Just like the title of the Reddit post suggests, the next and last eveelution on the list is set to be Leafeon. With how positive the reception is, you can almost guarantee Leafeon will garner attention.

A little snooping around the account of the artist reveals they’re also into Monster Hunter and have drawn illustrations of monsters from the game in mecha form. Monsters such as Tobi-Kadachi and Mizutsune have received this treatment.

This isn’t the first time an artist has morphed Pokémon into a different style. Game Freak, in fact, does it in a simpler way through Ditto whenever it uses its copy ability. But you just can’t disregard that these are great pieces of art from the community.