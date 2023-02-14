Latest Pokémon News: Cursed Go glitch terrifies players as new Magikarp, Gyarados OCG cards make a splash

Glitches can be terrifying sometimes. One Pokémon Go trainer learned that the hard way after encountering one that pitted them in a stadium filled with giant eyes staring into their soul.

In other news, the Pokémon OCG hype train continued after two more cards from the upcoming Triplet Beat subset, Magikarp and Gyarados, have been revealed as its release draws closer.

And back on the Pokémon Go front, trainers are begging Niantic to add a way to discard unwanted eggs. There’s currently no way to do so other than hatching them, causing their inventory to be filled with them, which could cause them to miss out on event-themed eggs.

The stadium used Sinister Gaze. It was super effective….

A Pokémon Go trainer was mortified after a bizarre glitch caused the entire stadium their Gym Battle took place in to be covered in pairs of eyes doing what appeared to be a Sinister Gaze. It’s unclear how or why it happened, nor is it clear where the texture came from. Some trainers did say it looked like the eyes could have belonged to Carracosta based on the size, shape, and color, but it was too hard to tell.

Either way, it certainly gave the trainer a fright—a sentiment shared by others unfortunate enough to see it. It would have been fitting if it were Friday the 13th or Halloween, not Valentine’s Day.

Revamped Magikarp, Gyarados cards splash into Triplet Beat subset

Another pair of upcoming Pokémon OCG cards from the Triplet Beat subset have been revealed, courtesy of PokéBeach, and this time, it’s two Generation I Pokémon, Magikarp and Gyrados. As you’d expect, the Magikarp card is exceptionally weak. The ‘mon only has 30 HP and Skilled Jump, which deals 10 damage unless the player flips a coin that lands on heads twice in a row, causing it to deal 30.

It does, however, evolve into far more imposing Gyarados, who has 180 HP and two powerful moves, Revenge Storm, which deals 80 damage or 180 damage if the player has more prize cards than their opponent, and Berserker Tackle, which deals 200 damage but inflicts 50 on Gyarados.

Pokémon Go trainers are beginning for a way to ditch eggs

Acquiring and hatching eggs is something Pokémon Go trainers enjoy, but not when they amass an abundance of them with no way to dispose of them other than hatching them naturally or with incubators.

It becomes particularly problematic when trainers are trying to clear their inventory to make room for event-themed eggs, like in the upcoming Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn global event. Now, they’re calling on Niantic to add some kind of way for them to be able to discard unwanted eggs.

Some claim it’ll never happen because compelling trainers to purchase incubators to fix the problem is too profitable. Others don’t think that’s the reason why, however, pointing out that there’s no way to discard eggs in any Pokémon title—presumably because it’s ‘unethical.’