Larvitar shakes things up for 2023’s first Pokémon Go Community Day Classic

Tyranitar will be back in the spotlight for the new year.

Community Day Classic is making its first appearance of 2023 with players set to encounter Johto’s Pseudolegendary in Pokémon Go on Jan. 21.

Running from the usual 2pm to 5pm local time, Larvitar will be the featured Pokémon for Community Day Classic to kick off the year. This means the Rock/Ground-type will be roaming the wilds and appearing more frequently during that period—with increased Shiny odds to boot.

Players who evolve a Larvitar or Pupitar fully into the mighty Tyranitar during the event will get one that knows the Fast Attack Smack Down. This bonus will last from 2pm to 7pm local time on the day of the event.

As per usual, a $1 event ticket will also go live ahead of the event. This will give players access to a Community Day Special Research story: Larvitar Community Day Classic. Details about what is included in the research haven’t been shared, but considering the last few, it will likely be more Larvitar encounters and some bonus Candy.

Additionally, the event will feature plenty of bonuses that have become standard for every Community Day event. The only difference here is since this is a Community Day Classic, there won’t be bonus raids once the event concludes.

All Larvitar Community Day Classic event bonuses in Pokémon Go