Jessie and James are leaving Pokémon Go on Sept. 30

The iconic Team Rocket duo Jessie and James are about to make their daring escape from the overworld of Pokémon Go.

In an update for the September slate of content, Niantic revealed that Sept. 30 will be the last day players can encounter the pair of troublemakers.

Players have been battling Jessie and James since they first started spawning on July 9, interrupting their schemes by interacting with their signature Meowth-shaped hot air balloon when it appears on the map.

When you do encounter the pair, they each start off with their signature Pokémon, Ekans and Koffing, which will be Shadow Pokémon. If you manage to beat both Jessie and James, you will have a chance to save those Shadow Pokémon, and each of them has a chance to Shiny, too.

This will continue being the case until they do depart from the game, likely to return in the future with new rewards when another set of special events themed around Team Go Rocket is released.

Along with this news, Niantic announced Victini would be made available for players who didn’t participate in Pokémon Go Fest 2020 at the end of September. Four Legendary Pokémon, Heatran, Cresselia, Articuno, and Zapdos are all also returning to five-star raid battles throughout the month.