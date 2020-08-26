Victini will be available for all Pokémon Go players in September

Victini is going to return at the end of the month.

The previously Go Fest exclusive Mythical Pokémon Victini is going to be available as Special Timed Research at the end of September in Pokémon Go, Niantic announced today.

Full details about the event haven’t been revealed yet, but anyone who didn’t get the chance to capture the Fire/Psychic-type will get the opportunity to do so soon.

At the end of September, players will be working with Professor Willow to uncover various mysteries surrounding Victini. This will involve a new set of Special Research called “Investigate a Mysterious Energy!”

For anyone who participated in Pokémon Go Fest 2020 and finished the Rocket Straight to Victory Special Research during the event, completing the new Special Research will earn them Vicini Candy instead of an encounter with the Mythical Pokémon.

It’s unlikely that the new Special Research will involve Team Go Rocket at all, nor will players need to battle Giovanni for a chance to encounter Victini. This could change closer to the research drop, but considering Jessie and James are leaving at the end of the month, it could be one last chance to thwart their plans.

Victini isn’t the only legendary Pokémon making an appearance during September, either. Heatran, Cresselia, Articuno, and Zapdos are all returning to raids, too.

More details about the “Investigate a Mysterious Energy!” will be released in the coming weeks as a chance to catch the Victory Pokémon draws closer.