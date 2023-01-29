Recover is an incredibly useful move, healing 50 percent of your max HP. This lets you live longer to cause more chaos on the battlefield, and it has been especially useful in the Tera Raid Battles recently in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

This is why this might come as a big disappointment to players, but Recover is not a Technical Machine in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This means that you cannot find a Recover TM anywhere in the overworld or aren’t able to craft it in the TM Machine either.

Even though this is the case, there are a few methods you can utilize to have Pokémon that can use Recover in battles.

How to make your Pokémon learn Recover in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Through level up

The most simple way to use the move Recover in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is to catch and train Pokémon that learn Recover naturally through leveling up. That being said, there are only a couple of Pokémon present in Scarlet and Violet that have Recover in their level-up moveset. They are:

Meditite at Level 41

Medicham at Level 47

Shellos at Level 10

Cryogonal at Level 44

Bergmite at Level 30

Avalugg at Level 30

Mareanie at Level 20

Toxapex at Level 20

Appletun at Level 24

Pincurchin at Level 30

Nacli at Level 25

Naclstack at Level 30

Garganacl at Level 30

Gholdengo at Level 42

Chien-Pao at Level 65

Through egg moves

The secondary method by which you can get Recover on certain Pokémon is through egg moves. An egg move is a special move that a Pokémon is able to inherit through breeding from only one parent, and these moves often cannot be learned through other means.

That being said, there are only a handful of Pokémon that are able to learn Recover through egg moves. They are:

Wooper

Paldean Wooper

Sableye

Rellor

Rabsca

Veluza

Clodsire

In order to teach one of the compatible Pokémon above its egg move Recover, you will need to perform a specific set of actions.

First, you will need a Pokémon with you that already knows the move Recover, such as Gholdengo or Garganacl along with a compatible Pokémon with Recover as its egg move, such as Clodsire.

Then, you’ll need to make your way to Delibird Presents and pick up a Mirror Herb. After that, you need to make sure the compatible Pokémon you want to teach Recover has an empty move slot, then bring that Pokémon along with the one that already knows Recover to a Picnic.

After frolicking around in the Picnic for a while, check your compatible Pokémon and you should see that it has now inherited its egg move Recover.