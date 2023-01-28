How to teach Recover to Clodsire and Gastrodon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

It is easier than it used to be in some cases.

There are certain moves that just fit perfectly with a Pokémon and their optimal playstyle—so if a Pokémon with some bulk can learn a healing move like Recover, it is a match made in heaven. However, Recover is not a TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, so how do you teach it to Pokémon like Clodsire and Gastrodon?

Recover is a move that has been around since the very first Pokémon games, allowing Pokémon that are capable of learning it to recover half of their total HP—very useful when it comes to tanking extra hits or shaking off damage.

Unfortunately, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have limited the accessibility for several moves like Recover. Here is how you can teach certain Pokémon the move in Gen IX.

How to teach Recover to Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Teaching Recover to certain Pokémon has become a hot topic, as both Clodsire and Gastrodon have access to the move and are top counters for the Unrivaled Greninja seven-star Tera Raid Battle event. However, only one of that pair learns the move on their own.

There is no Technical Machine (TM) for Recover in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, meaning there are only two ways to teach the HP healing move to a Pokémon: naturally by level-up, or through Egg Moves.

Shellos and Gastrodon are among the Pokémon fully capable of learning the move naturally via leveling up or remembering it through the Summary menu. Shellos learns Recover at level 10, and from then on it is available to relearn at any point.

Paldean Wooper and Clodsire, along with Johtonian Wooper and Quagsire, also have access to Recover through Egg Moves. This means you will need to go through a specific set of actions using your Pokémon of choice with a compatible Pokémon that already knows Recover.

So, for example, if you have a Gastrodon with Recover, you can head over to Delibird Presents and pick up a Mirror Herb. From there, make sure your Clodsire or Quagsire has an empty space to learn a move and bring just that Pokémon along with your Gastrodon to a Picnic.

After playing around for a bit in the Picnic, you should be able to check your Clodsire or Quagsire and see if it learned Recover thanks to the Mirror Herb. This is a much easier process than actually breeding and having to train up your Pokémon from level one after hatching it, but it is still a chore.