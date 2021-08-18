Is Pokémon Legends: Arceus multiplayer?

You will at least be able to trade with other players.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is poised to give players an open world setting unlike any Pokémon game before it when the game releases in January for Nintendo Switch.

But there are questions surrounding what type of multiplayer capabilities the game will have.

While specific elements of multiplayer interaction, like Pokémon battles, have not been confirmed, Nintendo teased that there will be systems in the game allowing you to interact with other players.

On the Story page of the game’s official website, there’s information about plans for a “trading post.”

“Along with the headquarters of the Galaxy Team and your own lodgings, Jubilife Village boasts a range of useful institutions and services—such as the trading post, where you can trade Pokémon with other players,” the website says. “A paid Nintendo Switch Online membership is required to enjoy certain features.”

Image via Pokemon.com

This may not make the game fit the multiplayer mold as some define it, but the online interaction between players is certainly a multiplayer feature.

Though multiplayer Pokémon battles have not been confirmed, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that they could be added to the game if trading is set to be implemented.