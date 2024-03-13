Is Nidoqueen good in Pokémon Go?

You’ve got a lot of options in Pokémon Go, but some players will always want to stick with their favorites, and when it’s one of the original 151 like Nidoqueen, who can blame you?

Of course, being popular or your favorite doesn’t immediately make a Pokémon good or useful especially when it comes to Pokémon Go. Given how battling works in this mobile hit it can be hard to say if a Pokémon is good at first glance but stats don’t lie so there is a way to know for sure. If you’re hoping to use Nidoqueen in Pokémon Go Raids or gym battles then here’s what you need to know about how useful she actually is.

How good is Nidoqueen in Pokémon Go?

Nidoqueen isn’t the best defender or attacker in Pokémon Go, but she can be effective depending on your situation. When it comes to stats, neither Nidoqueen’s attack nor defense is anything special despite being the evolution built upon the principle of defense. The one saving grace for Nidoqueen is that she has decent health.

Given she’s weak to Water and Psychic types, you’ll find Nidoqueen isn’t a great choice for the most popular battles in Pokémon Go, however, with a Ground and Poison-typing, any battles where she can face Electric or Fairy-type Pokémon is where she’ll be effective.

If you’re planning to use Nidoqueen then the best move set to take is the Fast Move Poison Jab and Charge Move Earth Power. This will get you the highest damage output and is generally the best setup from Nidoqueen’s unique move set.

Overall, Nidoqueen isn’t completely useless in Pokémon Go battles and if you don’t have too many Pokémon with higher CP then stick with her where suitable, but if you’ve got options you can probably pick a better Pokémon. Nidoqueen’s unique moves can be helpful, but if you’re planning on using it for attacking then we’d suggest finding and catching a Nidoking instead as the male variant boasts the same moves with better Attack.