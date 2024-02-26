Is Manaphy in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go has been slowly adding Pokémon from every generation since it launched in 2016 but players are always asking if specific species have been added. Manaphy is one such Pokémon that is rare enough to raise those questions.

As a Mythical Pokémon, Manaphy is one of the rarest species in any entry of the franchise and, at one point, was only obtainable using a copy of the Pokémon Rangers DS game. Pokémon Go typically adds Mythical Pokémon as special encounters during events but those encounters are spread thin and can come at a cost.

Can you catch Manaphy in Pokémon Go?

Manaphy is widely available now when compared to 2006. Image via The Pokémon Company

Manaphy is not available in Pokémon Go. Players theorized the Water-type Mythical Pokémon would be added as part of Go Tour: Sinnoh, however, that did not happen.

Previously, whenever a Go Tour event based on a region would run, Niantic ensured every Pokémon from that generation was available to obtain in some form. Go Tour: Sinnoh did not do that and Manaphy remains missing from Pokémon Go.

In a statement shared just before Go Tour: Sinnoh, Niantic informed Dot Esports that Manaphy, along with Arceus and Phione, are “extra special” and will be given “dedicated space when they eventually make their Pokémon Go debut.” This roughly translates to Niantic keeping the Mythical Pokémon in reserve to use as a highlighted feature in one of the title’s future events or something like new Masterwork Research.