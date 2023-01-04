Iron Hands weaknesses and best counters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are only a few Pokémon you can send out that will surprise a veteran trainer, but Pokémon Scarlet and Violet definitely did their best to feature some type combinations that will catch some people off guard. Iron Hands, one of several Paradox Pokémon introduced late in Gen IX’s story, is one of them, as it is among one of two Pokémon added in SV that features a new type combo—and here is how you can counter it.

Iron Hands, along with Pawmi’s evolutionary line, is the first instance of a Fighting/Electric-type combo. This swaps out one type weakness for another and gains a new resistance, too. Not only that, but its stat totals contend with some very powerful Legendary-class Pokémon, so you can’t take anything it does lightly.

In the games, you will only encounter a forced encounter with Iron Hands twice for story events, and only one of those battles is actually going to challenge you due to the scale of the confrontation, which won’t be shared here for spoiler reasons. Outside of that, you will only be battling them if you hunt some down to catch or run into one while competing with other players online.

If you are unprepared for this cyborg athlete—check the lore—you are going to be punched very hard in the face and might not get up for a second round. To avoid that, here are some general ways to counter Iron Hands and some of the best Pokémon that can stop it in its tracks.

All Iron Hands type weaknesses, resistances, and counters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Iron Hands is a unique case, in that it has a rare typing that does a good job of complimenting both sides.

You won’t find many ways to hit Iron Hands for super effective damage, but here is a full guide to all of its type weaknesses, resistances, and neutral ground. It does not have any type immunities, so at the very least, you won’t have to worry about your moves not working.

Iron Hands Weaknesses (takes double damage) Ground Psychic Fairy

Iron Hands Resistances (takes half damage) Rock Electric Bug Dark Steel

Iron Hands Neutral Typings (takes normal damage) Normal Poison Water Dragon Fighting Ghost Grass Flying Fire Ice



It also has an incredible 570 stat total, putting it on par with many powerful Pokémon—with most of that power going right to the fists and thighs with a massive 154 HP, 140 Attack, and 108 Defense. Here is the full base stat spread for Iron Hands, including max and minimum stat values at Level 50 and 100 for competitive players.

Just note, stat variables are calculated using zero EVs, IVs, and a hindering nature for minimum stats and 252 EVs, 31 IVs, and a helpful nature for max values. It does not take into account any additional factors.

HP: 154 Level 50: 214 to 261 HP Level 100: 418 to 512 HP

Attack: 140 Level 50: 130 to 211 Atk Level 100: 256 to 416 Atk

Defense: 108 Level 50: 101 to 176 Def Level 100: 198 to 346 Def

Special Attack: 50 Level 50: 49 to 112 Sp. Atk Level 100: 94 to 218 Sp. Atk

Special Defense: 68 Level 50: 65 to 132 Sp. Def Level 100: 126 to 258 Sp. Def

Speed: 50 Level 50: 49 to 112 Speed Level 100: 94 to 218 Speed



Just based on stats alone, focusing on tackling Iron Hands with Special Attackers is the way to go. Alternatively, you can try to wall it with physically defensive Pokémon that resist some of its stronger moves like Close Combat, Body press, and Wild Charge.

Contrary to popular belief, you will not want to just drop a Fairy-type in front of Iron Hands. It has access to Iron Head and can very easily blow through your best counter if you get cocky with bringing it in as a direct switch or aren’t prepared.

Best Iron Hands competitive builds in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Popular Iron Hands builds almost always pack a Fighting-type move, Earthquake, and Electric-move. Earthquake ensures it isn’t walled by certain Pokémon with complimentary typings such as Poison. Here are some of the common options you will see tossed on Iron Hands in a number of situations.

Item: Leftovers/Choice Band/Booster Energy/Assault Vest depending on build

EVs: Most builds feature 252 Attack and split the rest in some fashion between HP, Defense, and Special Defense. Iron Hand’s high base HP makes it very flexible in its EV distribution—which can prove to be a problem when team building to face it.

Ability: It will always be Quark Drive, so no need to worry about this variable.

Nature: Most builds run Adamant by default since the only stat players tend to ignore is Special Attack. This will be different for someone running a pivot option using Volt Switch, but it won’t be the most common build you run into.

Tera Type: Ground or Flying Most Iron Hands won’t care about adding extra STAB boosts to something like Drain Punch more than they care about ditching a weakness to stay alive longer. Flying allows for the Pokémon to completely avoid Ground-type moves that would normally threaten it and Ground-typing makes those Neutral while also eliminating the Fighting-type weaknesses. Don’t underestimate the fact Ground Tera Typing also makes Earthquake STAB.

Moves: Electric Move Slot: Wild Charge/Thunder Punch/Volt Switch Some players opt to run Volt Switch + another Electric-type move or decide to replace this slot entirely with something like Rock Slide or Ice Punch for more coverage options. Fighting Move Slot: Drain Punch/Close Combat/Body Press Drain Punch is the most popular option as it pairs well with Iron Hands’ natural bulk and gives it additional survivability to go with a strong Attack stat. Close Combat is for the Choice Band sets mostly. The Earthquake Slot: Earthquake or a rare tech option Earthquake is basically always going to be present on an Iron Hands build, but once you get into VGC territory or niche support options you may see things like Fake Out, Whirlwind, and Swords Dance here. But that is less likely than seeing those paired with Earthquake. The Tech Slot: Volt Switch/Fake Out/Stat Boosting move/coverage The general wildcard slot. Iron Head, Ice Punch, Fake Out, Volt Switch, Whirlwind, Swords Dance, Tera Blast. You name it, it might be here.



Now that you have read a small research paper on potential options for Iron Hands, you will likely be asking for a few solid counters to use against it when facing one.

Best Pokémon to counter Iron Hands in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Bringing a solid Ground or Psychic-type is your best option, simply based on the most common moves.

Ground-types will typically have high natural physical defense, and the only move Iron Hands packs to deal with them is Ice Punch. They also completely neutralize Electric-type moves that may cause issues—specifically Volt Switch pivoting. Donphan, Garchomp, Great Tusk, Hippowdon, and Gastrodon should all work here.

On the Psychic-type side, you might take as many hits or have a direct immunity, but they tend to hit hard on the special side where Iron Hands is weaker defensively. Bronzong is a good wall against it overall, but if you want to hit hard, Scream Tail, Espeon, Gallade, and Gothitelle work too. If you bring a Gardevoir or Armarouge, just be aware that Iron Head and Earthquake are on the table.

Iron Head is a lesser-used move here, but that limits your Fairy-type options if you do encounter it. But, if you don’t care about that, Iron Valiant, Florges, Sylveon, and Hatterene can do some damage too. You can also use just about any good Pokémon that doesn’t mind taking a hit and can throw out an Earthquake.